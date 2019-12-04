Aquarium Age: December 4 – 10, 2019

It’s a week of contradictions. One potent planetary interaction supports ignoring all boundaries, while another planetary pattern demands a clear delineation of all boundaries. One pattern represents the urge to merge and the other signifies a resistance strong enough to resist any merging incursion. Keep in mind that these dissolving boundaries are not purely physical; they are emotional, mental, and spiritual, which means it would be wise to prepare for all sorts of extremes, yours or others’, as the tendency to lean too far in collides with the determination to pull away or pull back—either way, the underlying theme is finding a wholesome balance between external pressures, of which there are many, and your internal GPS, which may be getting harder to find.

The urge to merge is brought to you by a Mars/Neptune trine. Mar is in Scorpio, where it ruled before the discovery of Pluto, and yet despite that demotion, Mars’ presence in Scorpio gives Mars super strength. Mars is the principle of individuation and being in its Home Sign amplifies that sense of self. Neptune is in Pisces, also that planet’s Home Sign, a position that amplifies its superpower: empathy. You would think this would be a beneficial interaction—and it is, with one exception: Neptune’s capacity to blur boundaries pulls Mars into its border-free Neptunian universe, where all things are one and no one is an autonomous individual. As Neptune easily overrides Mars, notice where you are drawn into codependence that you’re likely to rationalize as compassion.

The planetary signature for boundaries can be found in an aggregation of planets in Capricorn, the Sign of structure, where they continue to cluster until mid-January. There are currently four planets in Capricorn—Venus, Saturn, Pluto, and Jupiter just moved into Capricorn on Monday, December 2; Mercury joins the party a week later on December 9. That’s a lot of firmly grounded energy that demonstrates its strength by establishing clear, carefully delineated borders. This gathering of Capricorn energy is naturally resistant to the amorphous undertow of Neptune and that’s where we find the conflict of the week: Mars/Neptune wants to ignore any lines of demarcation and merge with the great oneness and all those planets in Capricorn are saying “no way.”

The Sun in Sagittarius squares Neptune, creating a climate of confusion, maybe even obscuration as some of us try to hide the facts of certain situations. But over the course of the week, Mars firmly links itself to all those Capricorn planets and by Monday it begins a trine to Saturn. This trine is the perfect antidote to confusion because its superpower is attention to detail and the ability to work nonstop to sort out every little thread so that almost everything moves smoothly.

The best news this week is a Jupiter/Uranus trine that is exact on December 15. You can use this positive interaction to lift your spirit as well as the spirit of others—and lots of us could use a lift right now. For many, embracing the holiday spirit without reservation is problematic—too many difficult situations at home and around the world make it hard to be deeply jolly. Nevertheless, this is the season to celebrate goodwill toward all sentient beings—something that can be done regardless of the political climate. Allow kindness to soften any harsh edges over the next several weeks and do your best to lend a hand to those in need.