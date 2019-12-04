Astrology
Aquarium Age: December 4 – 10, 2019
It’s a week of contradictions. One potent planetary interaction supports ignoring all boundaries, while another planetary pattern demands a clear delineation of all boundaries. One pattern represents the urge to merge and the other signifies a resistance strong enough to resist any merging incursion. Keep in mind that these dissolving boundaries are not purely physical; they are emotional, mental, and spiritual, which means it would be wise to prepare for all sorts of extremes, yours or others’, as the tendency to lean too far in collides with the determination to pull away or pull back—either way, the underlying theme is finding a wholesome balance between external pressures, of which there are many, and your internal GPS, which may be getting harder to find.
The urge to merge is brought to you by a Mars/Neptune trine. Mar is in Scorpio, where it ruled before the discovery of Pluto, and yet despite that demotion, Mars’ presence in Scorpio gives Mars super strength. Mars is the principle of individuation and being in its Home Sign amplifies that sense of self. Neptune is in Pisces, also that planet’s Home Sign, a position that amplifies its superpower: empathy. You would think this would be a beneficial interaction—and it is, with one exception: Neptune’s capacity to blur boundaries pulls Mars into its border-free Neptunian universe, where all things are one and no one is an autonomous individual. As Neptune easily overrides Mars, notice where you are drawn into codependence that you’re likely to rationalize as compassion.
The planetary signature for boundaries can be found in an aggregation of planets in Capricorn, the Sign of structure, where they continue to cluster until mid-January. There are currently four planets in Capricorn—Venus, Saturn, Pluto, and Jupiter just moved into Capricorn on Monday, December 2; Mercury joins the party a week later on December 9. That’s a lot of firmly grounded energy that demonstrates its strength by establishing clear, carefully delineated borders. This gathering of Capricorn energy is naturally resistant to the amorphous undertow of Neptune and that’s where we find the conflict of the week: Mars/Neptune wants to ignore any lines of demarcation and merge with the great oneness and all those planets in Capricorn are saying “no way.”
The Sun in Sagittarius squares Neptune, creating a climate of confusion, maybe even obscuration as some of us try to hide the facts of certain situations. But over the course of the week, Mars firmly links itself to all those Capricorn planets and by Monday it begins a trine to Saturn. This trine is the perfect antidote to confusion because its superpower is attention to detail and the ability to work nonstop to sort out every little thread so that almost everything moves smoothly.
The best news this week is a Jupiter/Uranus trine that is exact on December 15. You can use this positive interaction to lift your spirit as well as the spirit of others—and lots of us could use a lift right now. For many, embracing the holiday spirit without reservation is problematic—too many difficult situations at home and around the world make it hard to be deeply jolly. Nevertheless, this is the season to celebrate goodwill toward all sentient beings—something that can be done regardless of the political climate. Allow kindness to soften any harsh edges over the next several weeks and do your best to lend a hand to those in need.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
It’s a contradiction between the urge to withdraw and meditate rather than seize the career moment and make the most of it. There’s no right answer to this dilemma; finding a balance between those two inclinations is the key to handling any tension and maintaining a positive attitude.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Part of you wants to hide away and have a thinkfest about what positive, concrete action you can take to stabilize the parts of your life that are out of balance. Yet another part of you wants to lose yourself in seasonal revels. It’s not an either/or, but a strategy that favors stability is likely the best choice.
Gemini May 21-June 21
No matter what happens or what stories you have told or are being told, this is the moment to get serious and stay serious about your finances. I’m not saying that the end is at hand; I am simply advising you to stay present, even if it gets uncomfortable, and get clear about your money matters.
Cancer June 22-July 22
I don’t think you’re in danger of allowing a longing for romance to interfere with your already established significant others, personal or profession—you’re simply too responsible to let that happen. But you can try to combine these two divergent currents and in the process reinvigorate stagnant patterns.
Leo July 23-August 22
Strength is the key to staving off an onslaught of moods, some of which could undermine your confidence to continue working hard towards your personal growth goals. So rely on your innate superpower and know that you have the determination and stamina to see this next phase to the finish line.
Virgo August 23-September 22
You’re the exception this week, as those contradictory currents—the dreamy and the real—work together for you. Anticipate deeply romantic conversations with significant others, personal or professional, as you simultaneously stay grounded in the creative and pragmatic opportunities of those relationships.
Libra September 23-October 22
The temptation is to be unrealistic about money, which means you could put yourself precariously out on a limb. Fortunately, those Capricorn planets ground you inside and out, making it very clear that what’s required for you to feel safe and secure, internally and externally, is a disciplined plan of moderation.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
Sobering conversations with family and friends can help you gain greater clarity about a number of situations, and while some of the information might be difficult to digest, you will eventually come to terms with how to handle it. Stay neutral until all the facts are in and you’ll manage the situation gracefully.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
You can let your imagination take flight or you can focus on the here and now. There’s nothing wrong with flights of fancy, and if you harness the available sober and pragmatic power of the moment, you can make strong strides towards greater financial stability.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Yes, it is quite intense and yes, it does take experience to handle these energies skillfully. Here’s the good news: even if you don’t have the experience, you have the innate understanding of how to manage the load. Here’s the better news: there’s no chance you’ll get sidetracked by interference of any kind.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
You have a lot of plans, many of which are divinely inspired, and finding a way to put them in motion is the task at hand. Use your imagination to map out what would be ideal and then apply the practical perspective of Capricorn to suss out what plans have the best chance of coming to fruition.
Pisces February 19-March 20
One of the problems with being so sensitive is learning early on not to wear your heart on your sleeve—it’s just too vulnerable. But it isn’t possible to hide your heart right now, so rather withdraw, stand tall in the truth of your feelings and just keep breathing through the difficulties until you can breathe easily.