Aquarium Age: December 30-January 5, 2021

The year changes at the stroke of midnight tomorrow, but unfortunately 2020’s issues won’t disappear like Cinderella’s coach and gown. The problems that were revealed in greater scope and intensity this year have always needed attention and correction. The Saturn/Pluto conjunction that started 2020 dissolved almost every regular routine and as that dissolution deepened, the persistent issues of social injustice—racism, poverty, misogyny, inadequate health care and education—became the primary colors of the year, making all those themes impossible to ignore. The truth of those inequities became the dominant themes of daily life, highlighting the deep fractures in the status quo with a persistence that was increasingly intense. Social injustice and all of its negative effects have long undermined the fundamental ideals of the United States Constitution—we don’t live as if we are all created equal and what the pandemic made undeniable is that we don’t die that way either. The corrosive effects of racism and poverty were well known prior to the pandemic, but COVID-19 revealed the depth of our social, economic, and political hypocrisy. 2021 continues to focus on all those issues, in part because we still need solutions and also because 2021 moves us into the next level of the United States Pluto Return and the American Revolution 2.0. More about that over the coming weeks and months.

The last days of 2020 end with a difficult astral interaction but not an unfamiliar one. Mars entered its Home Sign of Aries on June 27; on September 9 it began its retrograde phase (also in Aries) that ended on November 13, and it will finally move into Taurus on January 6, 2021. During the six months that Mars transited Aries, it formed three squares to Pluto. The first was August 13, the second occurred on October 9, and the last square to Pluto took place on December 23. Mars/Pluto squares are fractious interactions that tend to devolve into ruthlessness, and while it’s not difficult to distinguish specific acts of ruthlessness and cruelty perpetrated by the outgoing administration, certainly Mr. Trump’s Scrooge-like determination to ruin Christmas was a fine example of just how much harm he has caused—a fitting end to his final year. For the rest of us, this square is still separating, which means we’re still feeling its brutal effect. Try not to get snagged by this negative energy; instead of fighting for the sake of it, pick your battles carefully and above all, don’t take out your frustration on those who cannot defend themselves.

Today the Moon joins the final Mars/Pluto square of the year, turning the entire bundle highly emotional. Mr. Trump will go down in history as one of the cruelest presidents. Let’s make every effort to nullify his example. We can eradicate the effects of his ruthlessness with our commitment to kindness.

Unfortunately, a Saturn/Jupiter/Uranus square begins today, taking us into 2021 on yet another fractious interaction. This triple header is a rebellious signature that feeds the need for freedom at almost any cost. It symbolizes the dissolution of the status quo, often through violent or provocative behavior aimed at disruption. It also is an indication of sudden twists of fate, so expect the unexpected and be prepared for reversals of fortune, yours or others’.

As we move through the last week of an already too-difficult year, do your best to be kind to your fellow travelers. Just about everyone is fatigued from COVID-19 and from Mr. Trump and his Gang of Hungry Ghosts. It’s been a long and troubled slog and so much work still lies ahead. All that work will be much easier if we make kindness and compassion our default setting.