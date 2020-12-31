Astrology, Expand
Aquarium Age: December 30-January 5, 2021
The year changes at the stroke of midnight tomorrow, but unfortunately 2020’s issues won’t disappear like Cinderella’s coach and gown. The problems that were revealed in greater scope and intensity this year have always needed attention and correction. The Saturn/Pluto conjunction that started 2020 dissolved almost every regular routine and as that dissolution deepened, the persistent issues of social injustice—racism, poverty, misogyny, inadequate health care and education—became the primary colors of the year, making all those themes impossible to ignore. The truth of those inequities became the dominant themes of daily life, highlighting the deep fractures in the status quo with a persistence that was increasingly intense. Social injustice and all of its negative effects have long undermined the fundamental ideals of the United States Constitution—we don’t live as if we are all created equal and what the pandemic made undeniable is that we don’t die that way either. The corrosive effects of racism and poverty were well known prior to the pandemic, but COVID-19 revealed the depth of our social, economic, and political hypocrisy. 2021 continues to focus on all those issues, in part because we still need solutions and also because 2021 moves us into the next level of the United States Pluto Return and the American Revolution 2.0. More about that over the coming weeks and months.
The last days of 2020 end with a difficult astral interaction but not an unfamiliar one. Mars entered its Home Sign of Aries on June 27; on September 9 it began its retrograde phase (also in Aries) that ended on November 13, and it will finally move into Taurus on January 6, 2021. During the six months that Mars transited Aries, it formed three squares to Pluto. The first was August 13, the second occurred on October 9, and the last square to Pluto took place on December 23. Mars/Pluto squares are fractious interactions that tend to devolve into ruthlessness, and while it’s not difficult to distinguish specific acts of ruthlessness and cruelty perpetrated by the outgoing administration, certainly Mr. Trump’s Scrooge-like determination to ruin Christmas was a fine example of just how much harm he has caused—a fitting end to his final year. For the rest of us, this square is still separating, which means we’re still feeling its brutal effect. Try not to get snagged by this negative energy; instead of fighting for the sake of it, pick your battles carefully and above all, don’t take out your frustration on those who cannot defend themselves.
Today the Moon joins the final Mars/Pluto square of the year, turning the entire bundle highly emotional. Mr. Trump will go down in history as one of the cruelest presidents. Let’s make every effort to nullify his example. We can eradicate the effects of his ruthlessness with our commitment to kindness.
Unfortunately, a Saturn/Jupiter/Uranus square begins today, taking us into 2021 on yet another fractious interaction. This triple header is a rebellious signature that feeds the need for freedom at almost any cost. It symbolizes the dissolution of the status quo, often through violent or provocative behavior aimed at disruption. It also is an indication of sudden twists of fate, so expect the unexpected and be prepared for reversals of fortune, yours or others’.
As we move through the last week of an already too-difficult year, do your best to be kind to your fellow travelers. Just about everyone is fatigued from COVID-19 and from Mr. Trump and his Gang of Hungry Ghosts. It’s been a long and troubled slog and so much work still lies ahead. All that work will be much easier if we make kindness and compassion our default setting.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Your New Year, in spite of all the difficulties, begins with love; just try not to limit the scope of your definition to romance only. Love comes in many of forms and can be demonstrated through a variety of behaviors. Greet 2021 with an open heart that’s committed to all kinds of affection in all directions, from your partner to your pet and everyone in between, including yourself.
Taurus April 20-May 20
2021 is a year of many changes and because Uranus continues to transit your Sign, some of those changes challenge you to shift your perspective. Even though there may not be a discernable pattern within all these shifts, don’t let that stop you from developing flexibility—a much-needed talent, especially during times of turmoil when the ability to adjust becomes a superpower.
Gemini May 21-June 21
As 2021 opens, make a commitment to be as nurturing as possible to yourself and others. You don’t have to cook for twenty each night (unless you want to), but make it a point to feed those you love, not just with food but also with a positive attitude that can contextualize events in an inspiring way and encourage your loved ones to embrace their situation and grow from it.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Start the New Year by contemplating what you need to be happy, within and without. Include the practical considerations of finance, home, health, and love, but also think about how your attitude influences your behavior. This isn’t about pretending away difficulties and neither is it about tackling every challenge head-on. It’s about knowing what brings you joy and what feeds your heart.
Leo July 23-August 22
2021 begins with you feeling positive about your partnerships, personal and professional, and determined to mend any fences with significant others that need your attention. Those important relationships include friends and family as well as romantic interactions. Be assertive in your intention to heal problems but also be aware that everyone has a different rhythm for healing.
Virgo August 23-September 22
The New Year offers plentiful opportunities to explore different ways of dealing with persistent problems that continue to undermine your happiness. Rather than despair about any particular circumstance, think about how you can create a healthy, constructive mindset that can facilitate a new approach. It may not be easy switching gears but a new view will help to clean things up.
Libra September 23-October 22
2021 opens with a new pace, so be prepared for the first few days or even weeks to move at lightning speed. Prepare for this new pace by prioritizing your concerns for the New Year. What’s important for you to start and finish? How do you want to spend your time? Who do you want to spend it with? Most importantly, how are your concerns in alignment with your values?
Scorpio October 23-November 21
It’s important to keep the long view in mind as you make your way through the start of 2021. It’s a year of bridging seemingly disparate threads in your life and you want to make sure that you can identify the threads of continuity. It’s an important process because you’re weaving the fabric of how the past influences the present and how the present sets the tone for the future.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
2021 requires us to continue wearing masks as it simultaneously continues to unmask what has previously been hidden and in need of attention. Open to this revelatory process, for although it may stir a profound sense of vulnerability, vulnerability is a superpower when used with skill. Contemplate where you may needlessly be protecting yourself and try to let unnecessary shields fall away.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
2020 required you to wear your heart on your sleeve. 2021 teaches you how to handle your emotions with greater grace. Don’t misunderstand; you’ve done a great job all year long coping with adversity. There’s just more work to do honing kindness and compassion. Notice where you can expand your ability to embrace others as well as yourself, free of judgment and with an open heart.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Approach 2021 with a touch of care—so much is happening for so many of our fellow travelers that it might be hard to get a sense of how to prioritize your goals and your efforts toward those goals. Take a deep breath, listen closely to your intuition, and then focus on those areas of your life that need attention and care. This isn’t a selfish process; it’s self-care that includes others.
Pisces February 19-March 20
2021 gives you a wealth of opportunities to demonstrate just how much you’ve changed. Don’t hesitate to display your new talents—be proud of what you have endured and how you’ve grown. Not everyone will be interested in your process, but those who are will benefit greatly if you share your experiences and what you learned about yourself and about life.