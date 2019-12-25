Aquarium Age: December 25-31, 2019

The planets continue to aggregate in Capricorn this week, the final week of a long, hard year and the final year of a long, challenging decade. Today the Moon joins the team and just after midnight, in the wee hours of December 26, it overshadows the Sun during a solar eclipse at 4° Capricorn. Eclipses are always stressful because they reveal previously hidden information, and their effect stretches six weeks before and after the actual event. Ancient astrologers thought eclipses signaled the possible death of the king—maybe impeachment is our modern version of an eclipse effect. (On a more poignant note, certainly the death of Ram Das is the loss of a true spiritual king.) The current solar eclipse includes Jupiter as part of its signature and Jupiter’s expansive presence amplifies the eclipse effect, which means more information is certain to be revealed. And because Uranus, the planet of surprising plot twists, trines the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter during the eclipse, what emerges from the shadows could be startling. An eclipse effect is felt at both the individual and collective level, so while this entire bundle of Capricorn planets bestows a sobering tone to holiday festivities, Uranian plot twists could turn some celebrations topsy-turvy. (Think Home for the Holidays and the emotional revelations of crazy Aunt Glady.)

And it is Christmas, which for most of us is a day of great celebration and equally great disappointment, as expectations collide with reality and post- traumatic holiday disorder tilts gatherings towards still unprocessed childhood trauma. (Oy! No matter how much work is done on trauma, the holiday season never fails to irritate the wounds of earlier years.) The best way through is to breathe deeply and hold fast to whatever healthy healing habits you’ve managed to cobble together over the years, and to do your best not to contribute to whatever battle lines are being drawn.

Yet despite the stress of modern seasonal disorders, Christmas is still a celebration of innocence. As I wrote in 2008, “Christmas celebrates a simple truth: Each of us is a divine child, born fragile and delicate, pure of heart, and magnificent with unfathomable promise and potential.” Despite the squalls of change that swirl around us daily, the purity and promise of the divine child endures—and we need it now more than ever. It’s far too easy to succumb to cynicism when so many applaud the opportunistic power and profit grabs of our leaders.

Confrontation with power is a large portion of Pluto’s transit through Capricorn, a journey that began in January 2008 and that confrontation will continue until Pluto begins its transit of Aquarius in 2023. The end of an astrological journey often more sharply defines the signature of the entire transit more sharply, which means that for the next three to four years, the issues of power—personal and political, spiritual and material—dominate the zeitgeist. Those power struggles don’t end with new policies, presidents, or newly drawn territorial boundaries. Pluto’s journey through Capricorn has underscored the perils of unchecked power and the detrimental consequences of unbridled greed. Many argue that we’ve been through phases like this before and we will make it through but I’m not so sure, if only because the planet has never been in so much danger. I’m not suggesting it can’t turn around; I’m simply acknowledging the need for a value shift—a massive correction in what we hold most dear—if we are going to survive.

Use the last days of the calendar year and decade to reflect on where you’ve been and what you’ve been through since Pluto entered Capricorn, and pay particular attention to how those experiences have affected what matters most to you and those you love. The next decade requires a value shift, and thankfully that’s something we can participate in every day through acts of kindness and compassion. When we put the needs of others before our own, not in a codependent way but with the mindset that we’re all in this together and the sooner we mediate our differences the better off we will all be, we can co-create a world built on shared concerns and shared values. I know I often sound naïve about the possibilities of cooperation, but my divine child is alive and well and she’s comfortable being optimistic about her fellow travelers.