Astrology
Aquarium Age: December 25-31, 2019
The planets continue to aggregate in Capricorn this week, the final week of a long, hard year and the final year of a long, challenging decade. Today the Moon joins the team and just after midnight, in the wee hours of December 26, it overshadows the Sun during a solar eclipse at 4° Capricorn. Eclipses are always stressful because they reveal previously hidden information, and their effect stretches six weeks before and after the actual event. Ancient astrologers thought eclipses signaled the possible death of the king—maybe impeachment is our modern version of an eclipse effect. (On a more poignant note, certainly the death of Ram Das is the loss of a true spiritual king.) The current solar eclipse includes Jupiter as part of its signature and Jupiter’s expansive presence amplifies the eclipse effect, which means more information is certain to be revealed. And because Uranus, the planet of surprising plot twists, trines the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter during the eclipse, what emerges from the shadows could be startling. An eclipse effect is felt at both the individual and collective level, so while this entire bundle of Capricorn planets bestows a sobering tone to holiday festivities, Uranian plot twists could turn some celebrations topsy-turvy. (Think Home for the Holidays and the emotional revelations of crazy Aunt Glady.)
And it is Christmas, which for most of us is a day of great celebration and equally great disappointment, as expectations collide with reality and post- traumatic holiday disorder tilts gatherings towards still unprocessed childhood trauma. (Oy! No matter how much work is done on trauma, the holiday season never fails to irritate the wounds of earlier years.) The best way through is to breathe deeply and hold fast to whatever healthy healing habits you’ve managed to cobble together over the years, and to do your best not to contribute to whatever battle lines are being drawn.
Yet despite the stress of modern seasonal disorders, Christmas is still a celebration of innocence. As I wrote in 2008, “Christmas celebrates a simple truth: Each of us is a divine child, born fragile and delicate, pure of heart, and magnificent with unfathomable promise and potential.” Despite the squalls of change that swirl around us daily, the purity and promise of the divine child endures—and we need it now more than ever. It’s far too easy to succumb to cynicism when so many applaud the opportunistic power and profit grabs of our leaders.
Confrontation with power is a large portion of Pluto’s transit through Capricorn, a journey that began in January 2008 and that confrontation will continue until Pluto begins its transit of Aquarius in 2023. The end of an astrological journey often more sharply defines the signature of the entire transit more sharply, which means that for the next three to four years, the issues of power—personal and political, spiritual and material—dominate the zeitgeist. Those power struggles don’t end with new policies, presidents, or newly drawn territorial boundaries. Pluto’s journey through Capricorn has underscored the perils of unchecked power and the detrimental consequences of unbridled greed. Many argue that we’ve been through phases like this before and we will make it through but I’m not so sure, if only because the planet has never been in so much danger. I’m not suggesting it can’t turn around; I’m simply acknowledging the need for a value shift—a massive correction in what we hold most dear—if we are going to survive.
Use the last days of the calendar year and decade to reflect on where you’ve been and what you’ve been through since Pluto entered Capricorn, and pay particular attention to how those experiences have affected what matters most to you and those you love. The next decade requires a value shift, and thankfully that’s something we can participate in every day through acts of kindness and compassion. When we put the needs of others before our own, not in a codependent way but with the mindset that we’re all in this together and the sooner we mediate our differences the better off we will all be, we can co-create a world built on shared concerns and shared values. I know I often sound naïve about the possibilities of cooperation, but my divine child is alive and well and she’s comfortable being optimistic about her fellow travelers.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
No matter how busy you may be handling events and even a crisis or two, make the time to contemplate where you are and how you got there. This is more than a trip down memory lane; this is a process that will allow you to uncover valuable information that will inform how you move into the next phase.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Remember the first rule of magic: whatever you focus your attention on becomes your reality. While it’s true that you are overextended in certain significant areas, worrying about it won’t change anything. So focus your attention on less stress and that’s exactly what you will create.
Gemini May 21-June 21
There’s no need to hide your feelings—there’s nothing to be ashamed of and no reason to regret your actions or attitude. Instead, hold your heart in your hand, reveal your sensitivity, and realize that vulnerability is often the greatest strength. If you’re honest about what you’re feeling, others will respond in kind.
Cancer June 22-July 22
It’s all about your partnerships—all of them, including (and most importantly) your relationship with yourself. If you’re hard on yourself, you’ll be hard on others and if you are kind to yourself, you’ll be kind to others, so adopt a wholesome attitude toward yourself and all of your relationships will improve.
Leo July 23-August 22
Even if you don’t fully understand the law of karma, it’s important to understand that what you put in motion stays in motion. Treat people with respect, even if they don’t treat you well, and eventually that pattern will shift, so much so that you will barely notice that lack of respect was once a problem.
Virgo August 23-September 22
The holidays could make you moody, especially if you are far from those you love—and even if they are close, you may still be feeling a need that just can’t be satisfied. Rather than fret about a lack of holiday spirit, make a concentrated effort to engage in activities that feed your heart.
Libra September 23-October 22
It’s all about home and feeling at home within yourself, so try not to discount the intensity of your longing to belong. Even if you are uncomfortable, consider that discomfort a cosmic invitation to get real about what it is you need to feel safe and secure, not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
You’re engaged in several ongoing conversations that just won’t quit—your words carry more weight than you realize, and people are listening closely to your opinions because you’re inspiring them to consider new points of view. Wear your insights well—they are valuable and helpful.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Listen closely to your intuition and let your mind to move freely from thought to feeling to insight. Don’t worry—you’re not a scatterbrain. Your mind is wandering because you’re looking for a puzzle piece that is both intuitive and intellectual, and allowing this process to unfold is the only way to find it.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Cut yourself some slack and ask those you love to do the same—you’re under the spell of an eclipse and the pressure is intense. Do whatever it is you do to take care of yourself and also allow others to care for you. While it feels as if you are in this process alone, you’re not—others love you more than you know.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Your mind is working overtime, and while that’s not necessarily a bad thing, it’s always good to give the mind a rest. Increase your meditation, contemplation, exercise, yoga—whatever it is you do to dial down the internal intensity. Watch silly Christmas movies if that works—just make sure you relax.
Pisces February 19-March 20
There’s no need to be shy about stepping into your spiritual strength and owning your wisdom—you don’t have to apologize or pretend that you don’t know what you know. This is a cosmic moment that needs all of its participants to step up to the plate and own their superpowers—and yours is empathy.