Aquarium Age: December 23-29, 2020

In terms of sunlight, this is as dark as it gets (at least in the Northern Hemisphere), but while the winter solstice is only two days behind us and winter is just getting underway, it’s only three months until spring—the Earth’s season of hope and new beginnings. No matter how challenging these last days of 2020 may be or how difficult the first few months of 2021 are likely to be, we are moving steadily toward relief in the form of longer and lighter days as well as the relief a COVID vaccine will provide. Try not to despair when you see Trump and his Gang of Hungry Ghosts doing all they can to create chaos and anxiety. Be brave, face whatever their next power grab or convoluted plot is, and have confidence in our collective ability to find solutions to the damage that’s done. Trump isn’t going lightly—he’s got a few more tricks up his sleeve—but he will eventually be gone. History will see him and his minions as the worst of their kind; a fitting legacy for their callous disregard of the planet and all of its inhabitants. I’m certain that a multitude of lawyers are currently considering how Trump and his gang of miscreants can be sued for their egregious behavior.

Unfortunately, the astrology for this week is a little rough—the planetary mood matches the dark days of the season—so try not to be too disappointed if very few of our fellow travelers are in the seasonal mood of cheer and goodwill. Holidays are always, always, always emotionally charged and this one is especially volatile. It’s hard to be jolly when so many of our fellow travelers are grieving, hungry, homeless, and terrified of contracting COVID-19.

Today the Moon in Aries conjuncts Mars and both square Pluto. (Oy!) A Moon/Mars conjunction is never easy, but this one is especially intense because of its placement in Aries. When Mars is in Aries, the Sign it rules, Mars is at its strongest and most assertive or aggressive. And when a rambunctious (I am being polite) Mars shares the same space as the Moon, emotions run high and mighty, which further amplifies Mars’ aggressive energy. If you must, go ahead and duke it out, but be aware that whatever you say or do will have consequences, whether immediate or down the road. The already too-aggressive Moon/Mars conjunction squaring Pluto yields a fractious interaction that translates into power struggles over almost anything. So keep breathing as deeply as you can and just keep letting go of the need to be in charge. Unfortunately, since most people want to be in charge during the holidays, you can count on resistance to almost everything from almost everyone. And it’s not even Christmas—that’s just today.

By Christmas Eve, the Moon moves into a conjunction with Uranus in Taurus. The good news is that this conjunction trines a Mercury/Sun conjunction in Capricorn, a positive interaction that should make for interesting and lively conversation about a variety of topics. The glitch is that a Moon/Uranus conjunction tends toward an emotionally erratic and often volatile attitude. So be prepared for some of those interesting conversations to turn surprisingly explosive. What’s more, because disappointment always plays a role in the Christmas pageant, try to manage your expectations—this is a tough year and everyone is dealing with more than any of us can handle, so gifts and other niceties could be off the mark.

Jupiter and Saturn formed their perfect union in Aquarius on Monday, but they can still be seen in the night sky. It was wonderful to witness so much attention being paid to this conjunction—astrologers and astronomers alike were excited about this rare occurrence. But from the astrological perspective, I wouldn’t expect the dawning of the Age of Aquarius to begin immediately—transitions take time and moving into utopian ideals takes more than a moment. What’s more, there are several other significant astral interactions over the next few years that are likely to dim the light on the optimistic interpretations and expectations of the Jupiter/Saturn conjunction. This may be the beginning of a new cycle, but there’s no telling what and how strong the resistance to evolutionary leaps and cultural transformation will be.

One more thing: Mars moves out of Aries and into Taurus on January 6, so if there are any lingering Martian issues—unfinished projects, moldering agita about situations or people, and any other areas that might require taking a stand—try to wrap them up in the next couple of weeks. More about Mars in Taurus as 2021 begins.

Trump exacerbated so much that was already rotten in our societal system and in need of transformation for such a long time that we can no longer sweep anything under the carpet. He heaped more and more tragedy on the pile, creating a toxic mess that will take years and even decades to heal. But the good news is that many of us are galvanized to make a difference and to heal the many injustices that can no longer be denied. This is the world we inherit in the New Year; this is the world we are called upon to heal; this is the world that needs the aid of those who are committed to helping as a way of life.

This holiday season is a mixture of intense emotions. Try to counter the tidal waves of grief and fear set in motion by COVID-19 by reaffirming your commitment to kindness and compassion. We are not only grieving the loss of life and for lives irrevocably altered by the virus; we are also grieving for the way we once lived. Many of our fellow travelers are anxious about what lies ahead, especially because it will still take months and months, if not years—even with the vaccines—to feel safe again. Most of us will need to be comforted through the difficult days that lie ahead, so do your best to embody the traditions of the season and be of good cheer. The light will eventually return and it will also eventually illuminate how we can be there for each other regardless of our differences.

Here’s an article that might be helpful in contextualizing your feelings during these darkest days.www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/12/20/us/how-to-survive-winter.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage