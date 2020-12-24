Astrology, Expand
Aquarium Age: December 23-29, 2020
In terms of sunlight, this is as dark as it gets (at least in the Northern Hemisphere), but while the winter solstice is only two days behind us and winter is just getting underway, it’s only three months until spring—the Earth’s season of hope and new beginnings. No matter how challenging these last days of 2020 may be or how difficult the first few months of 2021 are likely to be, we are moving steadily toward relief in the form of longer and lighter days as well as the relief a COVID vaccine will provide. Try not to despair when you see Trump and his Gang of Hungry Ghosts doing all they can to create chaos and anxiety. Be brave, face whatever their next power grab or convoluted plot is, and have confidence in our collective ability to find solutions to the damage that’s done. Trump isn’t going lightly—he’s got a few more tricks up his sleeve—but he will eventually be gone. History will see him and his minions as the worst of their kind; a fitting legacy for their callous disregard of the planet and all of its inhabitants. I’m certain that a multitude of lawyers are currently considering how Trump and his gang of miscreants can be sued for their egregious behavior.
Unfortunately, the astrology for this week is a little rough—the planetary mood matches the dark days of the season—so try not to be too disappointed if very few of our fellow travelers are in the seasonal mood of cheer and goodwill. Holidays are always, always, always emotionally charged and this one is especially volatile. It’s hard to be jolly when so many of our fellow travelers are grieving, hungry, homeless, and terrified of contracting COVID-19.
Today the Moon in Aries conjuncts Mars and both square Pluto. (Oy!) A Moon/Mars conjunction is never easy, but this one is especially intense because of its placement in Aries. When Mars is in Aries, the Sign it rules, Mars is at its strongest and most assertive or aggressive. And when a rambunctious (I am being polite) Mars shares the same space as the Moon, emotions run high and mighty, which further amplifies Mars’ aggressive energy. If you must, go ahead and duke it out, but be aware that whatever you say or do will have consequences, whether immediate or down the road. The already too-aggressive Moon/Mars conjunction squaring Pluto yields a fractious interaction that translates into power struggles over almost anything. So keep breathing as deeply as you can and just keep letting go of the need to be in charge. Unfortunately, since most people want to be in charge during the holidays, you can count on resistance to almost everything from almost everyone. And it’s not even Christmas—that’s just today.
By Christmas Eve, the Moon moves into a conjunction with Uranus in Taurus. The good news is that this conjunction trines a Mercury/Sun conjunction in Capricorn, a positive interaction that should make for interesting and lively conversation about a variety of topics. The glitch is that a Moon/Uranus conjunction tends toward an emotionally erratic and often volatile attitude. So be prepared for some of those interesting conversations to turn surprisingly explosive. What’s more, because disappointment always plays a role in the Christmas pageant, try to manage your expectations—this is a tough year and everyone is dealing with more than any of us can handle, so gifts and other niceties could be off the mark.
Jupiter and Saturn formed their perfect union in Aquarius on Monday, but they can still be seen in the night sky. It was wonderful to witness so much attention being paid to this conjunction—astrologers and astronomers alike were excited about this rare occurrence. But from the astrological perspective, I wouldn’t expect the dawning of the Age of Aquarius to begin immediately—transitions take time and moving into utopian ideals takes more than a moment. What’s more, there are several other significant astral interactions over the next few years that are likely to dim the light on the optimistic interpretations and expectations of the Jupiter/Saturn conjunction. This may be the beginning of a new cycle, but there’s no telling what and how strong the resistance to evolutionary leaps and cultural transformation will be.
One more thing: Mars moves out of Aries and into Taurus on January 6, so if there are any lingering Martian issues—unfinished projects, moldering agita about situations or people, and any other areas that might require taking a stand—try to wrap them up in the next couple of weeks. More about Mars in Taurus as 2021 begins.
Trump exacerbated so much that was already rotten in our societal system and in need of transformation for such a long time that we can no longer sweep anything under the carpet. He heaped more and more tragedy on the pile, creating a toxic mess that will take years and even decades to heal. But the good news is that many of us are galvanized to make a difference and to heal the many injustices that can no longer be denied. This is the world we inherit in the New Year; this is the world we are called upon to heal; this is the world that needs the aid of those who are committed to helping as a way of life.
This holiday season is a mixture of intense emotions. Try to counter the tidal waves of grief and fear set in motion by COVID-19 by reaffirming your commitment to kindness and compassion. We are not only grieving the loss of life and for lives irrevocably altered by the virus; we are also grieving for the way we once lived. Many of our fellow travelers are anxious about what lies ahead, especially because it will still take months and months, if not years—even with the vaccines—to feel safe again. Most of us will need to be comforted through the difficult days that lie ahead, so do your best to embody the traditions of the season and be of good cheer. The light will eventually return and it will also eventually illuminate how we can be there for each other regardless of our differences.
Here’s an article that might be helpful in contextualizing your feelings during these darkest days.www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/12/20/us/how-to-survive-winter.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Mars, your Ruling Planet, has been in Aries for the last six months, firing your passions and often exacerbating your anger and encouraging you to express your displeasure. On January 6, when Mars moves into Taurus, your mood is sure to shift. Spend the next couple of weeks enjoying the heat—Mars won’t be back in your Sign until May 22.
Taurus April 20-May 20
Mars has been in your Solar House of psychology for six months, inviting you to deepen your introspective exploration. Use the next two weeks to continue that inward glance because once Mars shifts into your Sign, your attention will turn toward external affairs and it’s likely you won’t have as much time as you need for meditation or contemplation.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Mars enters your Solar House of psychology on January 6, which means you have two more weeks of community activities—so live it up. As Mars shifts its emphasis you’re likely to shift yours, so be prepared to hibernate. But don’t worry. Mars won’t spend six months focused on an inward journey; hibernation will end just before the start of spring.
Cancer June 22-July 22
For six months Mars focused on professional issues, interests, and interactions. On January 6, as it moves into Taurus, your attention turns toward your community and how you can participate in it with more vitality and purpose. I’m not suggesting you have to run for office, but it’s likely you’ll feel the need to share your ideas and opinions with the intention of making a difference.
Leo July 23-August 22
When Mars leaves Aries on January 6 and moves into Taurus, it moves you out of a contemplative phase and into a phase devoted to professional pursuits. Even if you are retired, you’re likely to be more public and involved in areas of your expertise. So use these next two weeks to rest up, because once 2021 begins, so will your vocational endeavors and you’ll need all your energy.
Virgo August 23-September 22
For the last six months Mars has had you on a transformational journey, which means you’ve been in a dynamic flux for a long time—and sometimes those ups and downs were more than a little disconcerting. Expect those fluctuations to continue, but anticipate that with the new year things will settle down. I can’t promise peace and quiet, but I can promise an easier pace.
Libra September 23-October 22
You’re going to need your sense of humor as Mars moves out of your Solar House of relationships and into your Solar House of transformation. On one level you’ll be laughing from relief—you’ve had nearly six months of Martian intensity with significant others and it hasn’t been easy. But transformation can also be intense, so rather than bemoan this next phase, welcome it with laughter.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
Mars moves into your Solar House of relationship on January 6, shifting the focus from work to significant others. Use these next two weeks to gather your thoughts about relationship patterns and how you might want to manifest the might of Mars. Pay attention: this isn’t about taking an adamant stand just for the sake of showing strength; it’s about being thoughtful about how you relate to others.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Mars leaves your Solar House of creativity and self-expression on January 6, but don’t worry, your creative fire won’t leave with it. Nevertheless, the emphasis will shift from fun to work as Mars moves into your Solar House of service. This next phase is not just about taking care of others. It’s also about taking care of yourself—physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Mars leaves your Solar House of home—internal and external—on January 6 and enters your Solar House of creativity. The focus on self-expression might be a welcome relief after six months of focusing on your home, but the shift is still two weeks away. Spend the rest of Mars’ transit through the deepest part of your Solar chart reflecting on what you’ve learned about what you need to feel safe.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Mars has been in your Solar House of communication since the end of June, which means you’ve spent the last six months focused on conversations, dialogues, and any other form of communication—and there’s been a lot to talk about. On January 6, the emphasis shifts to the home—internal and external—but don’t worry; this phase won’t be six months long.
Pisces February 19-March 20
Mars focused on finances for the last six months, but on January 6, as it moves into your Solar House of communication, the focus moves to all sorts of conversational interactions, from texts to emails to phone calls to video conferencing and more, as you dialogue with friends and strangers alike. Be prepared for a wide variety of subjects to be talked about and analyzed.