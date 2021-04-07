Aquarium Age: April 7-13, 2021

This week planetary alignments shift just a little making the astral air slightly easier to breathe and to bear. The planets are aligned in positive patterns and as a result, there is a lessening of certain stresses. Please don’t misunderstand; it’s not quite a hallelujah moment and there is no massive collective sigh that signals the end of the pandemic. Most of us know that even if enough people are vaccinated, the tension and danger of COVID-19 will linger for a while. But there are positive interactions that support all sorts of interests and endeavors, making it possible to enjoy life a little more, something many of our fellow travelers have found difficult to do for the last little while.

Several sources contribute to the change of astral air.

1. A Sun/Venus conjunction in Aries celebrates the energy of spring and a fresh start. It’s a fiery, dynamic, positive interaction and while it is impetuous and tempestuous, it is also creative, romantic, and lusty. This Aries fire fuels a desire for renewal of every sort, so don’t be surprised if you’re ready to donate the clothes you are never going to wear or the shoes that don’t quite match your lifestyle or that extra set of something—dishes, glasses, or matching pajamas that are carrying the energy of springs past.

2. Jupiter in Aquarius trines the Sun/Venus conjunction in Aries, ramping up enthusiasm for those new beginnings. Jupiter amplifies the need to stretch into new areas, and that positive intensity can be used to unabashedly pursue your passions and explorations. Aquarius colors Jupiter more than a tad eccentric, which means that some of your passions—or others’—could manifest in quirky, iconoclastic ways that could add many different colors to the spring palate. And because Jupiter symbolizes humor, you just might find yourself laughing at the silliness of certain choices.

3. Mars in Gemini trines Jupiter, enhancing its enthusiasm and stirring a need for physical activity. This is the time of year to get outdoors and the Mars/Jupiter trine has the power to move you into that exercise program you’ve been longing to explore.

4. Mars simultaneously sextiles the Sun/Venus conjunction, which means some of that need for physical activity is likely to manifest as sexual desire. This combination of Sun/Venus/Mars/Jupiter is an undeniable and irresistible romantic influence that makes it easy to fall in love, so anticipate lots of flirtations with lots of people and be prepared for some of those amorous sparks to ignite more than just a passing fancy.

5. The Mars/Neptune square continues, as does its emphasis on empathy. Mars/Neptune interactions are always about the urge to merge, but the problem with this square is that while it represents the capacity to stand in another’s shoes, it doesn’t quite make separating easy. When you combine that merging quality with the romantic fantasies of the week, it might be hard to keep your balance—losing yourself in someone else isn’t always awful, but not being able to extricate yourself could be problematic—as in having to fight in order to pull away.

6.In the next couple of days, Pluto in Capricorn squares the Sun/Venus conjunction in Aries, which could turn romantic feelings a little too intense. At best it signals a deepening interest that turns flirtations into something more serious. At worst, Pluto turns the entire bundle obsessive, which can make it quite uncomfortable for the object of your affection, or for you if you are the object of affection. Do your best to avoid forcing your interest on someone else and instead wait for the energy to flow easily.

The ongoing Saturn/Uranus square continues to exacerbate the chaos caused by the great unraveling of the status quo. The Georgia bill restricting voting rights that was just made into law is emblematic of this square—the old guard knows they’ve lost the fight over their supremacy and will do anything to hold onto what they no longer have. Meanwhile, President Biden’s infra structure bill raising corporate taxes also signals a new determination to close the economic gap, acknowledging the Earth where most of us live, and the trial of Mr. Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd also continues to highlight all that’s wrong with the way we have tolerated the hatred, guised in authority that has allowed so many black women and men to be murdered.

Watching the testimony of those who witnessed Mr. Floyd’s murder was heart-wrenching, for the suffering Mr. Floyd endured; for his family, and also for all those at the scene who could do nothing to stop his death and continue to be traumatized by a sense of guilt at not being able to help; and for many of the rest of us made painfully aware by Mr. Floyd’s death of just how deeply the poison of racism has insinuated itself in the status quo of our culture—we were all impotent in the face of that evil but because of his death, we can no longer stay silent and do nothing. There is no reasonable or rational explanation for the murder we all witnessed.

The Saturn/Uranus square will also continue to provide startling plot twists and reversals of fortune, so try not to get complacent—under this influence nothing should be taken for granted. But not all of those surprises are guaranteed to be negative. Many of what gets stripped away during this transit gets stripped away for the greater good. While it won’t be easy coping with this process, it is nonetheless valuable to let go of attitudes and behaviors that are best left behind.

The good news is that this week’s breath of fresh astral air offers the promise of hope, so despite the persistence of Saturn/Uranus changes, do your best to embrace the positive potential available and let that potential inform an optimistic attitude. As always, do your best to be kind to yourself and your fellow travelers—we all need more than a little compassion during these transformative days.

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

You’re most likely to feel the uplift in energy through interactions with friends and your community at large. Attune to this positive air by avoiding negative conversations that only dwell on what’s wrong. If you focus on what’s working well in your life, you will be able to share that optimism with others gracefully.

Taurus April 20-May 20

You’re shifting into a more positive frame of mind and as part of that new perspective, you’re able to make several important adjustments. There are real opportunities to improve your finances which could help alleviate stress, and there are equal opportunities to put other personal plans in motion.

Gemini May 21-June 21

The change of astral air inspires you to be more social—have at it, but try to avoid being careless. Follow the protocols for socializing during the pandemic, but don’t let that stop you from having fun with friends and family. Soon it will be easier to expand your social interactions, but for now, be careful.

Cancer June 22-July 22

The focus is on your career—and this includes your volunteer work and anything else you are doing as if it were your job. The good news is that there’s plenty of assistance to help you stay on track and reach the next level of your success. All you have to do is show up, embrace a positive attitude, and enjoy the ride.

Leo July 23-August 22

The astral uplift is a soothing balm for your spirit, so apply it liberally to all those issues you’re grappling with and let an optimistic mood encourage enthusiasm for all you are doing. It doesn’t matter if the answer is to shut down the show; what matters is your confidence to make the right choices.

Virgo August 23-September 22

There’s a lot of positive energy available to you, so rather than squander it on things that aren’t truly important, think about what needs your attention most and then spend that energy enthusiastically addressing those areas. Don’t worry—you’ll have enough to accomplish your goals.

Libra September 23-October 22

You’re likely to feel the astral uplift in your partnerships, personal and professional, so be prepared to be busy interacting with those you love and care about. Also anticipate being able to handle any issues with acquaintances that might pop up. Most importantly, enjoy this positive perspective.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

Despite persistent relationship challenges, the positive change of air focuses on work and making the most of various opportunities presenting themselves. Harness this positive energy and let it propel you forward into a new view on old obstacles—everything changes in an instant with the right attitude.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

Take a deep breath and inhale this new astral air and as you exhale, allow yourself to let go of as much tension as you can. This is a chance to recalibrate your attitude and reach for a new perspective and a new enthusiasm—your superpower—that will help to accelerate your personal healing.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

It is spring cleaning time and you are ready to let go of lots of things you no longer need—figuratively as well as literally. So open the closets and cupboards and be really honest about what you do and don’t need as well as things you have that could benefit others—you’ll feel much lighter if you do.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

You have plenty to say and you’re in the mood to share your opinions with anyone who will listen. Hold forth and allow the enthusiasm of the week to spice your conversations with wisdom, wit, and humor. There’s no need to hold back—those who need to hear you will benefit greatly from your enthusiasm.

Pisces February 19-March 20

The positive astral air sparks a new frame of reference about values, and while that may show itself as opportunities to make money, it also can manifest as increased self-confidence and self-esteem. How about both—money and a good feeling about who you are as a human and what you value the most.