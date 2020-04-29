Astrology
Aquarium Age: April 29 – May 5, 2020
The rhythms of daily life play out through alternating currents that sometimes seem at odds with common sense—consider them voyages to the land of impulse—while at the same, there’s a strong pull toward following the rules and regulations—a must for most of us. One moment your feet are planted firmly in the here and now and the very next moment your mind takes off in flight, as if powered by a bolt of lightning from the clear blue sky of enlightenment. Handling these contradictions is the work of the week, and while that might sound like simple advice, there will be more than a few moments of consternation about which rhythm to dance to. It’s a multidimensional perspective worthy of the Star Trek holodeck. Expect to be mesmerized by just how quickly minds can change—yours and others’. Also, be patient as these rhythms play out, especially with children, who are likely to feel these currents as impulses they just have to express. Most of us have been feeling quite restrained and this is the week the majority of our fellow travelers are going to stage a jailbreak.
The freedom-loving cadence of the week is generated by a Mercury/Uranus/Sun conjunction—all three in Taurus, a Sign that infuses the entire bundle with earthy urges that need physical expression. Unfortunately, that’s not so easy given the stay-at-home orders most of us are under—and most of us are following the rules. But Uranus is a rebel with or without a cause, and when it combines with Mercury and the Sun, the urge to break free from whatever enslaves—real or imagined—can hardly be ignored. This entire bundle supports thinking and acting outside the box, which translates into an active imagination. The problem currently is whether or not it’s safe to act on those impulses. Keep breathing through this impulsive signature; we are not out of the deep water yet, and it’s imperative that we keep ourselves and each other safe.
Pluto Retrograde began on April 25 and ends on October 4, which means that for the next five-plus months, we’re reviewing and reflecting on everything that has transpired since January 3, 2020—and that’s a lot to think about. Expect revisionist history, especially from Mr. Trump. Also anticipate significant revelations about what was going on behind the scenes.
On May 10, Saturn also “turns around” and its retrograde phase goes on until September 29. As Saturn revisits ground it’s covered since the beginning of February—you guessed it—so do we. Again, be prepared for additional information about the condition of our condition. And because it’s Saturn, also known as the planet that points the judgmental finger of blame, anticipate that lots and lots of blame will be assigned to lots and lots of people.
Two days later, on May 13, Venus Retrograde begins, and the day after that, Jupiter “turns around.” So we are in retrograde hell for the next several months—we won’t really be free from it until August. I’m not sure this translates into staying quarantined until the end of the summer, but I am certain that nothing is going to open quickly, easily, or safely in the next two months.
This is one of the contradictory rhythms of the week and the many weeks that lie ahead; while we’re riding waves of change that seem to turn on a dime, in the midst of that fluidity, some things seem to be stuck like glue, unable to move to any rhythm, even a plodding one. Which is why all these retrogrades, although frustrating, are likely to be beneficial—they provide an opportunity for many of us to review what’s happened during all those weeks behind us. Use this time to see just how much you’ve grown and just how much more growing there is to do.
I know I don’t have to remind anyone to be kind and compassionate—it’s one of the responses we’ve come to rely on during this extraordinary, tumultuous time. So many people who may not have extended a helping hand before have extended hands and hearts, and for that I am grateful. Many nights as I watch the news, and my eyes tear up at the stories of sacrifice and care that so many of our fellow travelers are extending to others. It’s heartening to watch compassion in action—it’s how we learn to turn love into a daily practice.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Rather than rage against the machine, take a deep breath and embrace a new dimension of patience. Yes, it is frustrating to have to consider so many rules and regulations, none of which appear at first to be imposing huge obstacles. But when you add up all there is to do, the entire project seems overwhelming. Just breathe deeply as many times as necessary to stay grounded and present.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Continue to offer the very best of you—be forthright, reliable, and creative. Mercury, Uranus, and the Sun are all lined up in your Sign ,providing opportunities for you to think differently about many areas of life, but especially how you want to present yourself to the world. I’m not suggesting a makeover; I’m simply pointing out the benefits of a new approach and a new attitude.
Gemini May 21-June 21
This is the perfect time to take stock and assess (or reassess) what you are doing and what you would like to be doing, and if they are not the same thing, to formulate a strategy that will allow you to move toward greater joy. Yes, I know practical obligations may be inhibiting your freedom, but if you’re determined, eventually you will be able to move toward greater fulfillment.
Cancer June 22-July 22
It won’t be easy gathering all the materials you need to move forward; there are some things that can’t be delivered by Amazon—inspiration, resolve, discipline, and the courage to move forward even in the face of opposition. But those qualities are already available to you. All you have to do is look inside and you’ll discover the personal power to seize the moment and make it your own.
Leo July 23-August 22
Unforeseen plot twists could lead to surprising career opportunities, especially if you are open to the possibilities of quirky new ways of doing what you do. Sometimes we all need a break from routines, if only to remind us of how much we like our routines. That may be true for you right now, but what’s also true is that you’re in a strong creative phase that could lead to positive results.
Virgo August 23-September 22
You’re being asked to align thought, word, and deed, and while walking your talk is never as easy as 1, 2, 3, it’s not a bad idea to contemplate how you can create better continuity between what you say and what you do. Of course, you may already be perfectly aligned, but just in case there are facets of your daily life that are out of sync, this is a good time to review what needs a little tweak.
Libra September 23-October 22
Make time for a devotional practice, one that isn’t based on bargaining with spirit—you know, if you give me this, I promise to do that. Instead, contemplate what you could do each day that would be just for the love of something greater than yourself. Ritualize it if you can—same time, same prayer, same length of meditation—so that you can ground it in a positive daily habit.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
Hmmm… it’s all about relationships—with spouses, lovers, friends, and of course, yourself—and not only is there no escaping this emphasis, it’s actually one you might enjoy because it offers lots of opportunities to rearrange your view of relationship and make it more applicable to reality. I’m not suggesting you give up your ideal; I’m advising you to make it real.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
It’s the perfect time to take stock of your life—what you’re pleased with and what you would like to change. Once you’ve identified what you like, spend some time thinking about how you might enhance or improve those areas. And once you’ve identified what you want to change, use the creativity of the moment to contemplate what you could do to facilitate the shifts you desire.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Even in the midst of the grief and angst of the pandemic, a bright light is illuminating creative ideas and inspiring you to express yourself. Rather than hesitate and feel alone, allow yourself to stand in that light, be inspired, and then share your light with others. Be an inspiration by allowing others to commune with and participate in your process—you’ll realize you are not alone.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
You’re right: it’s not easy, and there are rumblings of discontent that have the potential to turn your life upside down. But there’s nothing to be afraid of—standing the situation on its head might actually create a new perspective that could reveal ways to remedy the situation. Rely on your innate creativity and commit to invention and innovation, even if that means changing your mind.
Pisces February 19-March 20
Do your best to find a perspective that will allow you to take in the long view; that way the latest tweets, twerks, and twists won’t be as upsetting. Yes, everyone has a lot to learn and yes, again, some of those lessons are challenging. But if you look at history, you’ll notice that while the particulars are different, the struggle is still the same: learning to be confident and humble.