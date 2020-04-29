Aquarium Age: April 29 – May 5, 2020

The rhythms of daily life play out through alternating currents that sometimes seem at odds with common sense—consider them voyages to the land of impulse—while at the same, there’s a strong pull toward following the rules and regulations—a must for most of us. One moment your feet are planted firmly in the here and now and the very next moment your mind takes off in flight, as if powered by a bolt of lightning from the clear blue sky of enlightenment. Handling these contradictions is the work of the week, and while that might sound like simple advice, there will be more than a few moments of consternation about which rhythm to dance to. It’s a multidimensional perspective worthy of the Star Trek holodeck. Expect to be mesmerized by just how quickly minds can change—yours and others’. Also, be patient as these rhythms play out, especially with children, who are likely to feel these currents as impulses they just have to express. Most of us have been feeling quite restrained and this is the week the majority of our fellow travelers are going to stage a jailbreak.

The freedom-loving cadence of the week is generated by a Mercury/Uranus/Sun conjunction—all three in Taurus, a Sign that infuses the entire bundle with earthy urges that need physical expression. Unfortunately, that’s not so easy given the stay-at-home orders most of us are under—and most of us are following the rules. But Uranus is a rebel with or without a cause, and when it combines with Mercury and the Sun, the urge to break free from whatever enslaves—real or imagined—can hardly be ignored. This entire bundle supports thinking and acting outside the box, which translates into an active imagination. The problem currently is whether or not it’s safe to act on those impulses. Keep breathing through this impulsive signature; we are not out of the deep water yet, and it’s imperative that we keep ourselves and each other safe.

Pluto Retrograde began on April 25 and ends on October 4, which means that for the next five-plus months, we’re reviewing and reflecting on everything that has transpired since January 3, 2020—and that’s a lot to think about. Expect revisionist history, especially from Mr. Trump. Also anticipate significant revelations about what was going on behind the scenes.

On May 10, Saturn also “turns around” and its retrograde phase goes on until September 29. As Saturn revisits ground it’s covered since the beginning of February—you guessed it—so do we. Again, be prepared for additional information about the condition of our condition. And because it’s Saturn, also known as the planet that points the judgmental finger of blame, anticipate that lots and lots of blame will be assigned to lots and lots of people.

Two days later, on May 13, Venus Retrograde begins, and the day after that, Jupiter “turns around.” So we are in retrograde hell for the next several months—we won’t really be free from it until August. I’m not sure this translates into staying quarantined until the end of the summer, but I am certain that nothing is going to open quickly, easily, or safely in the next two months.

This is one of the contradictory rhythms of the week and the many weeks that lie ahead; while we’re riding waves of change that seem to turn on a dime, in the midst of that fluidity, some things seem to be stuck like glue, unable to move to any rhythm, even a plodding one. Which is why all these retrogrades, although frustrating, are likely to be beneficial—they provide an opportunity for many of us to review what’s happened during all those weeks behind us. Use this time to see just how much you’ve grown and just how much more growing there is to do.

I know I don’t have to remind anyone to be kind and compassionate—it’s one of the responses we’ve come to rely on during this extraordinary, tumultuous time. So many people who may not have extended a helping hand before have extended hands and hearts, and for that I am grateful. Many nights as I watch the news, and my eyes tear up at the stories of sacrifice and care that so many of our fellow travelers are extending to others. It’s heartening to watch compassion in action—it’s how we learn to turn love into a daily practice.