Aquarium Age: April 22 – 28, 2020

If you’re counting on stay-at-home rules expiring mid-May, you might want to reconsider your options because according to celestial portents, no one and nothing is going to shift into turbo-drive any time soon. This week is the first in a series of shifting planetary patterns that unfold over the next three weeks, and while you may notice a slight change of tone, it’s a slow build that culminates mid-May. Given the ongoing COVID-19 interruption of regular routines, it’s probably best to be aware that even more interference is on the way. These are not necessarily the positive patterns we’ve been waiting for—they are all retrogrades. Pluto begins its retrograde phase on April 25; Saturn starts its retrograde on May 10; Venus Retrograde begins May 12; and Jupiter goes retrograde on May 14. The best way to cope with this season of retrogrades is to use this week and next to get as much done as possible. Once the retrogrades set in, daily life might resemble the invasion of the molasses monsters, so prioritize your time and energy around your most important goals and then apply as much patience as possible to every situation.

Pluto’s retrograde, beginning this Saturday, persists until October 4. As part of its retrospective, Pluto returns to the degree it occupied on January 3, which means we’re reviewing events that occurred during that time through a Plutonian lens. Pluto, as most of us know, signifies the process of death and rebirth, which is likely to translate into a lot of thinking about what has transpired and what we need to learn about the inexorable and uncontrollable power of nature. Yes, there are other subjects that will grab screen time during its review, which means you can also expect lots of frustration and even more haggling about who’s to blame for the pandemic. Given Mr. Trump’s recklessness, which now includes encouraging his followers to break the rules and gather in large groups, we can also anticipate a surge in COVID-19 cases that will likely result from such reckless behavior coming home to roost.

Saturn Retrograde begins on May 10 and lasts until September 28, and as part of its retrospective, Saturn returns to and turns around on the position it occupied on February 3. As Saturn retraces its path, we’re reviewing all that’s happened since the crucial start of the pandemic in the United States. But that’s not all. Jupiter Retrograde begins on May 14 and because Jupiter also returns to and turns around on the position it occupied on February 18, this planetary review is extensive—we’re looking at all that’s been put in motion since the pandemic began, especially rules and regulations.

Venus Retrograde begins on May 12 and lasts until June 25, but how this retrograde will plays out is not as clear cut as the other three retrogrades. Normally, Venus Retrograde is all about relationships (she is the goddess of love, after all), but because Venus also represents money and values, her retrograde is also a review of what’s important—and that’s where we could run into trouble. Venus “turns around” three days before the shelter-in-place order is supposed to end in several states, including New York and California, so the first way we might feel her influence is through a change in those stay-at-home orders. That’s not hard to imagine, especially with so many people protesting to be free, even at the risk of spreading the virus and causing an increase of infections. Venus is not a pernicious planet and her retrogrades aren’t as dramatic as those of Mercury or Mars. Nevertheless, Venus is a social force and because she is retrograde in Gemini, a convivial Sign, there’s a high probability that those who are sheltering in place will start to crave contact with others even more than they already are. If those shelter-at-home orders aren’t lifted, the isolation may be more than many of our fellow travelers can handle.

A Sun/Uranus conjunction exacerbates the need to break free from whatever enslaves. We’ve been in it for a week and it’s exact and separating on April 26, lingering until May 3. Uranus represents the rebel with or without a cause and when it combines with the pure power of the Sun, those rebellious urges are almost impossible to deny. Of course, it doesn’t help that the “leader of the free world” is assiduously fomenting unrest in his own country—something we should all pay close attention to because it is a preview of what lies ahead, particularly around the elections. A country divided and at war with itself can easily be conquered by a despot whose aim is to exploit strife for his own purposes. One of the lessons we are learning through this pandemic is how important government actually is to the regular routines of daily life. We may grouse about how ineffectual and bureaucratic governments—local, state, and federal—are, but in the midst of a crisis such as this, the magnitude of which we haven’t really seen before, a uniform and functioning government is a necessity. Mr. Trump is only interested in dismantling the government and intensifying the chaos of that dissolution; unlike Venus, he is a pernicious presence.

One of the things that brings joy during this time of the coronavirus is just how many people are practicing kindness and compassion. There are far more people who care about each other than those who don’t, so try not to despair about our human condition. We’ve known for a while that something had to give—now it is, and each of us needs to be part of envisioning a better future for all of us.

One last note: Happy Earth Day! And just in case you were wondering where Earth Day originated… you guessed it: hippies. Although if you read about its history, you will find an amalgam of people joined together out of mutual concern to celebrate our planet.