Aquarium Age: April 21-27, 2021

I was watching The 11th Hour with Brian Williams last Friday night when he asked one of his guests, Caroline Randall Williams, what she saw as she looked at where we were at the end of last week—a week troubled by so many tragedies. Her reply: “I see a heartbroken and endangered place.” She went on to say how she “wants to be a witness” and wants to be someone who “understands grief and inherited and generational and collective cultural trauma,” but something about Daunte Wright’s death was just too much. “We are a country that is not able to equitably care for our citizens.” I felt the pathos of her commentary and it matched my own.

In honor of Earth Day, I’m modifying those poignant words to include Planet Earth and all the sentient beings we share our habitat with because we are not able to equitably care for each other. I grieve for all the beings extinct due to our neglect and to our hubris—the conceit that we, above all others, are in control of the life on Earth and should be valued above all others. Those of us who have been to see the Great Oz and have a brain, a heart, and some courage know that our planet is in grave danger. We also know that it is up to each of us to make a difference. So far we’ve failed, but hope does actually spring eternal and more and more of our fellow travelers are rising to the occasion of doing what’s necessary to keep spaceship Earth afloat. Yes, there are a plethora of obstacles for every movement working for positive progress, but hopelessness won’t change a thing—all it does is numb the spirit.

We are in a heartbroken and endangered place, but the sky is speaking to the necessity and possibility of change through the symbolism of a Saturn/Uranus square, a fractious interaction that represents the dismantling of the status quo. The cycle of this square began with a Saturn/Uranus conjunction in 1988. There were three conjunctions that year: February 12, June 26, and October 18. The first square in that cycle was exact on July 17, 1999, again on November 14, 1999, and finally on May 13, 2000.

The opposition within that cycle occurred on November 4, 2008—Election Day in the United States. There were four additional oppositions within that cycle: February 5, 2009, September 15, 2009, April 26, 2010, and July 26, 2010. I’m listing the dates for those interested in researching the social, political, and financial climate of those years. The seeds of what we are dealing with now were sown during those pivotal years.

The current Saturn/Uranus square (and final square of the cycle) began on February 17, 2021, and the next two squares happen on June 14, 2021, and December 24, 2021. This final phase of the cycle that began in 1988 brings much of what was disrupted since the cycle began home to roost. The next Saturn/Uranus cycle begins in June 2032 with a conjunction at 28° Gemini. Much of what happens during the nearly eleven years between the end of the current cycle and the beginning of the next will clarify what this cycle set in motion. This includes the crises of racism, poverty, and fascism in America, all of which are emblematic of our inability to care for our citizens equitably.

These next several weeks, Saturn and Uranus are separated but still within three degrees of each other. When hard aspects pull apart, it is easier to see their effect. By the beginning of May, as Saturn slows down in preparation for its retrograde on May 23, the gap between Saturn and Uranus starts to close. Anticipate the intensity to intensify everywhere that life is already too intense, but especially in those areas that are already riled up. Finding the best solutions—going to the causal level and healing from the core—is going to take time.

The good news is that the Sun, Mercury, and Venus join Uranus in Taurus this week and that aggregation of planets in an Earth Sign offers the possibility of getting grounded with what is and taking practical steps to transform what needs to shift. Uranus is highly creative and it signifies innovation and invention as well as the need to break free from the shackles of whatever enslaves. Over the next two weeks, Saturn will square all those Taurean planets as it also squares Uranus, so be prepared for more than a few disgruntled moments.

Also try to keep in mind—there are so many things to keep in mind that it’s entirely possible to forget—that we are in the midst of the United States Pluto Return as well, ending a cycle that began with the formation of the country and ends with a spotlight on where we have failed to embody our highest principles. Pluto is within one degree of its position in the United States birth chart, so we’re in the thick of it. Pluto is an unrelenting taskmaster in search of authenticity, and this could be one of the reasons that America is experiencing such a deep and disturbing reckoning with itself—what is incongruent with the founding principles of the United States of America can no longer be tolerated by the majority of its citizens. And its citizens are having a hard time tolerating each other.

We are in a mighty transition and those of us who’ve been committed to personal growth know only too well that you gotta feel to heal, and a huge part of that means feeling the wound, with all its messy toxicity, pain, and sorrow. Courage and confidence in the process of healing is essential. Courage, because the resistance to growth can often be dangerous. Confidence, because sorting through the mess we’re in requires knowing that the status quo structures keeping us from living our deepest principles can be dismantled and then replaced with a civil order that is more in keeping with the highest ideals of our democracy. Perhaps the guilty verdicts just handed down for Derek Chauvin signal a shift in realigning our justice system towards those equitable ideals.

As always, be kind to yourself and your fellow travelers during the coming weeks—we’re all gonna need a helping hand.

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

The best solution to handling any tensions is to show up and stay as present as possible, all the while truthfully expressing your opinion. It’s important to be honest with yourself about what matters, but to still be strong and confident if the eventual outcome is not exactly what you desire.

Taurus April 20-May 20

The pace of daily life quickens and you’re feeling more than happy with the new additions and activities. Others also see the value in your efforts and aren’t shy about expressing their appreciation. Allow yourself to feel empowered by the attention and praise, but also remember to empower others.

Gemini May 21-June 21

It’s an emotional week that has you speaking from the heart openly and intensely, even if that level of candor is a little difficult on your nervous system. There’s a lot that needs to be said and heard, so speak your truth, encourage others to do the same, and you’ll create a win/win for everyone.

Cancer June 22-July 22

You’re about to be in the spotlight and it is likely to demand a fair degree of discipline to handle the attention skillfully. There’s no need to worry that it will be a problem, but you will have to pace yourself because the routines of your daily life are going to expand as well as accelerate.

Leo July 23-August 22

It’s quite possible that you’ll be recognized for your expertise during the coming weeks, so don’t be surprised if there are career opportunities or other invitations for success. You may not be interested in working any harder than you already are, but these openings could also provide long-term benefits.

Virgo August 23-September 22

You may have to hold fast to your standards and principles a little more intensely than you normally do—there is so much going on that the notion of shortcuts could be appealing. Try not to cut corners—do what you know is best and trust that your efforts will make a difference.

Libra September 23-October 22

Part of your healing process could include listening closely to what others have to say and respecting their opinions even if you don’t agree. I’m not suggesting that you abandon your own; I’m simply advising you to honor what others think and feel because when you do, you open up a powerful line of communication.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

Make establishing healthy, strong relationship boundaries your top priority—you’ll need those boundaries to keep you from losing yourself in the plights of significant others. Yes, you want to help and that’s great. You just want to make sure you’re not doing the work for them—nobody grows that way.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

This is the moment to connect your personal power to the universal power, so first make a point to think about what you want to tackle next and then to contemplate how to handle such a dynamic force. The world is your oyster but you have to figure out what you want to do with it.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

The most important thing you can do is express yourself without hesitation—that’s right; just be all you all the time—honest, sincere, and determined to follow your spirit. Channel this energy into creative endeavors or spend it having fun. Set yourself free by being true to yourself.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

The emphasis is on where you live—internally as well as externally—making it important to contemplate what you need to feel safe and secure, inside and out. Before you decide on a definition, take a backward glance and consider what home once meant to you and if that has changed in the last year.

Pisces February 19-March 20

The universe is listening to you quite closely, so be careful what you say—your words are potent and you just could get everything you’re looking for. There’s no need to worry that you are unconsciously casting spells, but there is magic in your words and it would be best to use that power wisely.