Aquarium Age: April 14-20, 2021

Each week a friend or reader always asks if life is ever returning to normal, and every week when I sit down to stargaze, observe, and deliver an opinion about planetary patterns, I keep thinking there’s a way to return to a normal report on the sky—but it’s just not possible. I tried last week, but last week was hardly normal. There’s nothing normal about a pandemic, a fight over masks, a refusal to get vaccinated because you’re sure Bill Gates has embedded a microchip that will be able to track your every move—hel-lo, why would he even be interested? There is also nothing normal about the ongoing dismantling of political and cultural norms, a dissolution fueled by, but not limited to, the narcissistic wacko ex-president, his gang of hungry ghosts, and since he left office, his deplorable (yes, I am using that word) goons who seem hellbent to return to the days of yesteryear.

But the more I reflect on when normal got lost, the more I realize that even before this current set of crazies and crises took over daily life, there was the Great Recession, caused by voracious greed and lack of concern for the harmful consequences of an unbridled appetite for “more,” a hunger that characterized the ’80s, with its glamorization of fame and fortune fueled by cocaine and its derivative, crack. While it’s true that the Great Recession engendered a new righteousness in the social justice movement—Occupy everything—which accelerated an awareness of what needed to change societally, those changes were stymied by both the Tea Party—Q’s dysfunctional family of origin—and the GOP’s unapologetic (until John Boehner’s recent tell-all) need to thwart the efforts of President Obama simply because he was black, making his failure a priority above all others.

But before all of that there was the attack of 9/11, which led to the war in Iraq and Afghanistan and to hundreds of thousands of deaths. The Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University puts the human cost of the post-9/11 wars at between 480,000 and 507,000 dead. Their calculations also include deaths in Pakistan. Prior to 9/11, there were the hanging chads of the Bush/Gore election, and I have often wondered if those wars would have happened if Gore had won instead of Bush.

Continuing on my search for normal, I arrived at Y2K and I couldn’t help but think that maybe the world did end in 1999 (and maybe Prince was our modern Nostradamus, warning us that we should party like it’s the end of the world because it was). But I couldn’t stay there for too long because it dawned on me that nothing has ever been normal. Not even the repressive ’50s, which white people commonly like to refer to as the standard for normal, but those years weren’t normal and the wild ’60s can be seen as the need to break free from the tyranny of trying to conform. “I’m doing my thing” was the mantra that helped so many to liberate themselves from the shackles of pretending that the kids were alright. They weren’t.

Then I had a think about what “normal” really is and why I (and so many others) want to return to it so badly. What I realized is that each of us defines normal differently and our definitions are defined by our values—as is everything these days. Normal for me is not carrying a gun; normal for someone else is. And therein lies the problem: I don’t think that toting a gun will ever be normal, nor do I think that lying, racism, fascism, misogyny, violence, or hatred is normal.

My search for normal had a beneficial effect: it freed me from pretending that there is some standard way of writing about anything—including the sky—and while many readers may think I don’t need freeing, I do. The only value in writing is telling the truth as you see it. If others resonate with that point of view, all the better, but that is not why I share my ideas about the messages of the sky each week. I share those thoughts because I have a deep need to belong to something greater than myself, something that’s akin to order but nonetheless mysterious. I think that longing throughout time and in every culture is the origin myth of astrology. We are stardust, and telling our personal story through the stories of the sky enlivens our connection to all that is. For me, that’s normal.

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

Your star story focuses on finances this week as Venus the goddess of values moves into your Solar House of personal resources, inspiring you to move into a vibrant new phase of assessing your financial condition. Welcome this process, even if it’s a little uncomfortable, because it’s a positive opportunity to strengthen your reserves.

Taurus April 20-May 20

The stars say you are in your element this week, glowing with charismatic charm and being simply irresistible to lots and lots of people. Enjoy basking in this love light and let it soothe any tension you’ve been carrying from challenging situations that have strained your emotional body. It’s time to heal—and the planets are supporting your process—so have at it and enjoy the limelight.

Gemini May 21-June 21

Be prepared for an emotional week as this week’s sky story turns your thoughts toward a more introspective perspective, moving you into a sentimental journey. There’s no need to be concerned; every once in a while it’s okay to be moody, so give yourself permission to explore feelings as they arise. You’re certain to learn a lot about what you may still be dwelling on from the past.

Cancer June 22-July 22

Your astral narrative this week is about transition as you start winding down two planetary cycles. Venus moves out of your Solar House of expertise and into your Solar House of community, so think about where and how you want to share your gifts. Mars moves into your Sign in the next two weeks and you may already be feeling its might. Be patient—your moment is almost here.

Leo July 23-August 22

Your star story this week is complex—you’re going public, which increases your visibility, as you’re simultaneously preparing for an inward journey, which will require a fair degree of privacy. While these two directions seem to be conflicting, they aren’t. What’s required to smooth out any wrinkles is clear priorities. Set aside additional time for quiet contemplation and you’ll be fine.

Virgo August 23-September 22

It’s hard to believe, but this week’s star story has you busier than you were last week. Whew—it’s a lot to cope with, but you are fully prepared and able to deal with almost anything. Try not to use that as an excuse to slough things off—something you tend not to do, so simply take good care of yourself. With enough sleep, exercise, and good food, you’ll handle it all with grace.

Libra September 23-October 22

Your astral story this week is all about transformation, which means you’re going through lots of changes, many of which present opportunities to give up old habits as they simultaneously offer chances to find innovative solutions. If you can, take a step back and witness where you are most challenged to shift. Notice your reactions and then be determined to integrate a new perspective.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

Your personal sky narrative is still focused on relationship issues, but despite that repeated emphasis (last week was about partnerships too), this week presents a softer, gentler story told directly by Venus, which just entered your Sign today. Embrace her presence—she knows the ins and outs of all sorts of interactions and will guide you to greater equanimity.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

It may not be the sexiest narrative, but the stars are inclining you toward a more serious approach to work, specifically toward what you most enjoying doing—and why. Few of us get to make choices about how we spend our time earning a living, but you have a chance to bring awareness to your situation and use that awareness to make positive changes, even if they don’t happen overnight.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

The most important star story for you this week is Venus’ entry into your Solar House of creativity, which is likely to have you saying “bye-bye” to your housekeeping chores and “hello” to all sorts of fun endeavors. Venus is the goddess of love and beauty and her move could also stimulate romantic inclinations. Give yourself the gift of interest in all she has to offer.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

Your astral story this week is all about conversation and information, so go ahead and share your ideas and opinions. Should you encounter differing ideas and information, be willing to consider another point of view. When necessary, be willing to modify your position according to any new data. Most importantly, listen carefully to what others have to say—there’s more to learn.

Pisces February 19-March 20

The stars are aligned to help you tell your story, so share the details of what you are going through—you don’t have to reveal shameful details, but it’s important to stay open. Yes, there’s a lot on your plate and you’re trying to manage several areas at once, but rather than withdraw, stay present. Share your process without complaining and others are likely to be empathic to your situation.