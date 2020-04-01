Aquarium Age: April 1 – 6, 2020

It’s another rough week on Planet Earth—as COVID-19 numbers rise and drastic measures to treat the ill and prevent more deaths dominate the news, many of our fellow travelers are experiencing the dissolution of too many regular routines. That personal loss of continuity, compounded by the collapse of collective structures, has produced a surreal local and global landscape that makes daily life harder to handle for even the most adaptable among us. Introverts everywhere may not be suffering from isolation as much as those who thrive on social contact, but we’re all experiencing a disruption that isn’t easily remedied. Many fellow travelers are sending creative ideas out into the world through a variety of media and those creations are funny, entertaining, and all too often poignant; even more of us are cyber-gathering to stave off isolation and loneliness. Ingenuity and inventiveness are helping to forge pathways through this brave new world. That being said, there is also an underlying current of grief for actual lives lost as well as for the loss of what was left of normal life—a loss that is likely to become even more dominant this week as the numbers of people infected and hospitalized continue to rise. As the awareness of just how serious our situation truly is sinks in, lots of people are likely to act out. As always the best way through these waves is to set your internal compass toward the highest good and do your best to help others endure the stress where and when possible—there’s no denying we’re all in this together and that we need each other during this extremely difficult challenge.

A Mars/Saturn conjunction in Aquarius signifies the condition our condition is in (thank you, Kenny Rogers) and it’s not a pretty picture. Mars signifies energy and movement and Saturn signifies restriction and constraint; Mars doesn’t like being bossed around and Saturn naturally takes the helm in almost every situation—or at least tries to. A Mars/Saturn conjunction is generally interpreted as a pernicious astral signature that leans toward tests of strength—and certainly current conditions around the world are testing our individual and collective strength. This conjunction is also connected with illness and death. Being quarantined is a possible manifestation of this struggle between motion and stillness, especially when the desire to accomplish something collides with prohibitions against going further. Be cautious about taking your frustration out on others—we are living through many moments of instant karma, which means lots of actions will boomerang. Even though you may not be able to identify the immediate result, Saturn never forgets—it has an elephant’s memory and is after all, the Lord of Karma. Don’t kick the dog or blame the cat or each other. Saturn’s blaming finger is best left outside.

It will be interesting to note what happens this week from a political and financial perspective because Saturn just made its first pass over 0° Aquarius on March 21, a point that was triggered by Mars on the U.S. election night in 2016–and Mars is also at that same point, a point that Saturn triggers again on July 1 as it retrogrades back into Capricorn. That point is activated yet again on December 16, 2020 as Saturn moves into Aquarius and stays there for the next two-plus years. I’m not sure why this point is so potent but like many lessons these days, it’s likely to be one we learn by living through it.

A Mercury/Neptune conjunction in Pisces has been in effect since Tuesday, March 31; it’s exact and separating on Saturday, April 4 and its influence persists until Tuesday, April 7. When these two tricksters join forces, all sorts of exaggerated stories are told about all sorts of situations, so be careful not to mistake fiction for fact. This conjunction also fosters an atmosphere of hypersensitivity, so be equally careful about taking in information that is too upsetting. We live in a time when all types of information are disseminated without much regard for consequences—another lesson we’ve been learning for the last several years as we’ve worked our way through a barrage of deliberate misinformation.

As the air turns harsher this week, many of us are likely to feel a range of emotions about our local and global situation, especially as isolation takes its toll. Many of us (myself included) know that when we emerge from quarantine, the world will never be the same—and we have no clear vision of what it will be. Living comfortably with uncertainty is a sign of mental health—and it’s not easily mastered. The ability to identify, acknowledge, and feel our feelings is a sign of emotional health. So if you find yourself saddened, flattened, or angry by all that is occurring, try to be patient and kind with yourself.

This is the week the grieving starts—and it’s not just for those who have died. We are grieving for a world we’ve lost to a virus that has pulled the rug out from under our lives by revealing all the issues that need our attention if we are to make our planet a better place to live. And all of it is simply overwhelming. Some of us have been through this before—certainly AIDS is another virus that changed the world forever—and we will make it through this virus too. AIDS pushed the envelope of compassion, and while resistance to having compassion for those infected with AIDS was profound and prolonged, compassion won. I can’t help but think that kindness and compassion will also be our greatest allies in healing from the virus and also in creating a better world. Here’s a great article on grieving during COVID-19. hbr.org/2020/03/that-discomfort-youre-feeling-is-grief